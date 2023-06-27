Wike, Atiku, PDP May Clash Over Senate Minority Leader

A power struggle is simmering within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as different factions push their candidates for the Senate’s minority leadership seat.

The party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP reportedly back ex-governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, while the G-5 coalition supports Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe.

Tension between Atiku and the G-5—a group composed of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) is not new.

The discord began after Atiku was nominated the party’s candidate in the last presidential election.

During his tenure as governor, Wike, along with his four colleagues, actively opposed Atiku’s presidential ambitions.

While Makinde is still serving his second and final term, the other members of the G-5 have completed their eight-year tenures.

The Senate and the House of Representatives each have eight principal positions, including the presiding officers, filled by elected lawmakers from both the ruling and minority political parties.

On July 4, when plenary resumes, the Senate President will read the parties’ nominations for the minority leadership positions.

However, as some members attempt to sway the Senate’s decision, the race for the minority leadership position is causing anxiety among the opposition senators.

An anonymous source that spoke with Punch alleged that Atiku is behind Tambuwal’s candidacy for minority leader.