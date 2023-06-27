Photo: Tinubu Meets Buhari In London

The President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday met with his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom.

Naija News understands President Tinubu met with Buhari at his residence during his recent private trip to London.

See the photo.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Nigeria after his trips to Paris, France, and London, United Kingdom.

The President arrived through the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, ahead of the Sallah celebration. He was received by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Dr Obafemi Hamzat, GAC members, and other top government officials.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu last week participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday after the summit but instead announced he would be embarking on a private visit to London before returning to Nigeria.

Ahead of his return, hundreds of his supporters stormed the Lagos International Airport singing and dancing joyfully.