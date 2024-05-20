Nothing In Katsina Shows Buhari Was President For Eight Years – Usman Yusuf

A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Usman Yusuf, has accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of neglecting his home state, Katsina, throughout his eight-year tenure.

Yusuf, who spoke while appearing on a Channels Television programme on Sunday, noted that Buhari’s administration executed legacy projects in different parts of the country but failed to do any meaningful projects in the North West zone.

The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said even though the northern region had a “good representation” in Buhari’s government, there was nothing to show for it.

Yusuf insisted that Buhari did not do much to develop in his home state, Katsina and North generally, stating that he couldn’t even complete the Abuja-Kano highway for eight years.

He said, “The chief of staff was the one who pushed for the creation of the NEDC. Now, there is a Vice President, National Security Adviser and others from the north. What are they doing to address this issue? But we complain in the North West that we had a president that we never got anything from.

“Go to Katsina today where I come from, there is nothing to show we had a president for eight years. In the North West, let him tell us what he has done.”

Yusuf also blamed the governors of the northern region for the poor level of development of the region.