I Have Nothing Against Gov Obaseki – Urhoghide

A former lawmaker, Matthew Urhoghide, on Monday stated that he has nothing against the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News reports that Urhoghide represented Edo South Senatorial District in the 8th and 9th National Assembly.

Speaking while appearing live as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, Urhoghide said: “I have nothing against the Edo State governor (Godwin Obaseki), and I will not have anything against him.”

According to him, despite not being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) any more, he is still on good terms with Governor Obaseki and that he still respects his office as governor and their mutual ties.

“Obaseki is very close to me, we went to school together, we fought for the PDP and built the platform together, and I went out of my way to get my brother.

“Even if I feel offended, I will have gone to him. I don’t believe he offended me, but what happened in the party was the irreconcilable difference that existed at the party,” Urhoghide said

He noted that his decision to leave the PDP was an exercise of his constitutional right.

“I left because some of the things that happened in PDP were things which were becoming unbearable, unwanted, and unnecessary.

“The party was in a very difficult position, and I chose not to be named among them,” he said.