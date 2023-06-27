House Of Reps Speaker, Abbas Visits Buhari In London (Photos)

The newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday, visited the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Recall that Abbas was elected by members of the 10th House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 13 as Speaker.

Naija News reports that Abbas defeated former Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and Sani Jaji.

Abbas was declared the winner after passing the 181 votes threshold.

The Speaker was elected by his colleagues during an individual voice-voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the floor of the house.

At the time of filing this report, the reason for his visit to President Buhari is unknown.

See the picture of his meeting with the ex-president below:

Speaker Abbas Appoints CPS, Names 32 Other Aides

In other news, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has appointed Leke Bayeiwu, a journalist with Punch Newspaper, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Bayeiwu, who was previously covering the National Assembly for the platform, is one of 33 new appointments announced by the Speaker on Monday.

In addition, Ahmed Baba Musa, a reporter with Daily Independent, has been appointed as the Speaker’s Special Assistant on Print Media.

Musa previously reported on the House of Representatives for his paper.