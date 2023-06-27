Eid-El-Kabir 2023: CAN Sends Message To Muslims Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with the Muslim community in the state ahead of the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (today) by the State Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Christian body urged all Muslims not to relent in their prayers for peace, unity and development in the state, especially to end all its challenges.

Yohanna said the people can only enjoy peace, growth and development when there is peace and security of lives and properties.

“On behalf of the entire Christendom in the state, I congratulate the Governor, Umar Bago and millions of Muslim Ummahs as you celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“I enjoin you all to continue fervently in your prayers especially at this period of sacrifice for an end to insecurity and for the peace of our dear State,” the Christian cleric’s statement read.

The Cleric, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, expressed optimism that the sacrifices of the season will restore the much-desired peace and unity the state desired.

While urging Nigerlites not to cease in praying, Rev. Yohanna expressed optimism that with divine intervention, “we will soon overcome the current challenges confronting our state.”