Declan Rice: Manchester City Set To Hijack Deal From Arsenal

Manchester City are on the verge of hijacking Declan Rice from Arsenal who were the first side to push for the signature of the West Ham United midfielder.

The reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester City, have made a formal bid of £90 million to West Ham United for Declan Rice.

This is coming as Arsenal are getting set to make a third bid for the 24-year-old England international as negotiations over Rice’s future pick up steam.

Arsenal’s initial offer of £75 million, which was made in four installments and included an additional £15 million in add-ons, was rejected by West Ham this week.

On the other hand, Manchester City reportedly offered £80 million as a down payment, but the London are demanding £100 million.

Rice’s contract negotiations are reportedly set to come to an end in the coming weeks, and a deal with either Manchester City or Arsenal is likely.

Despite spending £25 million to sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, City manager Pep Guardiola is eager to increase his midfield options in light of Ilkay Gundogan’s move to Barcelona.

Since Declan Rice gained promotion to West Ham United senior team on July 1, 2017, the 24-year-old English midfielder has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 278 games in all competitions.