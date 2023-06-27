Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To New Photos Of Banky W Kissing Adesuwa To Counter Cheating allegation

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest has reacted to the new photos of Banky W having some romantic moments with his wife Adesua Etomi amidst cheating allegations.

Recall a prominent blogger had insinuated that the singer was cheating on his wife with his former signee, Niyola.

The cheating allegation against Banky W stirred outrage on social media.

However, the singer dispelled the rumor during service at The Waterbrooks Church in Lagos on Sunday.

He noted that the devil was a liar and assured his congregation that God was in control.

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, the singer shared some lovely moments he had with his wife and son in church, including a picture of himself and Adesua sealing their love with a kiss.

He captioned the photo, ‘‘excess love.”

Reacting to the photo, Cubana via his Instagram story slammed the rumor mongers trying to destroy Banky’s marriage.

He wrote: “So funny how people feel they can destroy what they did not make. Truth can never come out from darkness. Just look at what you want to destroy. Wicked broken, single urchins, let marriages breathe.”