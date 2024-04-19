Yahaya Bello: No Need To Run When EFCC Invites You – Cubana Chief Priest

Socialite and celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has urged Nigerians to respond whenever they get summoned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to him, it is needless to run as the EFCC would always catch such a person eventually.

Cubana Chief Priest, who was recently granted bail after he was arraigned in court by the EFCC for Naira abuse, made the submission on Thursday amidst the attempts by the former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to evade arrest by the anti-graft Commission over alleged mismanagement of several billions of Naira during his tenure in office.

Commenting on a blog post after the EFCC declared Bello wanted, Cubana Chief Priest said the anti-graft agency does not bite, and Nigerians should respond to their summons as the EFCC is a ‘big man location.’

In his words: “The Eagle will always fly so high to catch you wherever you hide, No need to run when @officialefcc invites you, just pull up and answer them, they don’t bite they don’t beat the only investigate and prosecute.

“For their cell bed dey, toilet & bathroom Dey, even breakfast, lunch & dinner is served so tell me why are you running….. how long will you run…. na big man location Efcc Be. For me It’s a status symbol.”