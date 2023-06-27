APC Fixes Date For NEC Meeting Amid Rising Internal Tensions

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, has set a July 11 date for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, following intense pressure on the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The party’s National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Moh. Lukman has been pushing for the meeting.

Before the NEC meeting, a meeting of the party’s National Caucus will take place on July 10.

The meeting dates were finalized after getting approval from President Bola Tinubu.

He was given three options to choose from and decided on these dates. President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Tuesday after visits to Paris and London.

This is the second NEC meeting convened by Adamu in over a year since he took office.

His reluctance to hold regular party meetings has caused friction with Lukman, who has criticized Adamu for managing the ruling party like a military command, rather than a democratic institution.

Lukman on different occasions had accused the National Chairman of the ruling party of taking decisions alongside the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore without the contribution of other members of the NEC.

The National Vice Chairman (Northwest) has also accused Adamu and Omisore of mismanaging money belonging to the party.