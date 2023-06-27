Andrea Pirlo: Ex-Juventus Coach Named Sampdoria Manager

The former manager of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo has been named the manager of relegated Italian Seria A club, Sampdoria on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Andrea Pirlo who is now on the verge of leading his third club as a manager, signed a two-year deal with Sampdoria which is expected to keep him at the club until June 30, 2025.

The 44-year-old Italian tactician made his name as a manager at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Juventus. He was sacked from the club after the team finished fourth in Serie A in the 2020–2021 season.

Before Juventus sacked Pirlo, he led the team to victory in the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup.

He resigned from his most recent position at Fatih Karagumruk in May after the team finished sixth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Andrea Pirlo will be in charge of Sampdoria from next season and his task would be to return the club to the Serie A at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

In the just concluded season, Sampdoria were last until Dejan Stankovic, a former Inter Milan player, took over in October but couldn’t save the club from sinking to the second tier.

The club will now play in Italy’s second division for the first time since 2011.

Pirlo won the 2006 World Cup while playing for Italy. After a fruitful career in which he won numerous honors, including two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles, the midfielder who represented Juventus and AC Milan retired in 2017.