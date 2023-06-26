Trinity Guy Remanded In Prison Over Prank Video Involving Female Minor

A popular skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi, popularly known as Trinity Guy has been remanded at the Agodi correctional centre by a family court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The order was given on Monday by the court magistrate, Mrs P.O Adetuyibi when the two-count charge of conspiracy and sexual abuse and exploitation brought against the skit maker by the Police came up before her.

Also remanded for the same offence were the parents of the girl involved in the skit, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat, 29.

Naija News understands the girl involved in the skit is ten years old.

According to the Magistrate, the case file had been filed and duplicated at the Oyo State Ministry of Justice hence she could not hear the case until the Ministry accepts to withdraw it.

The lawyer to the defendant, Mr Oludare Adebayo, argued that Section 41 empowered the court to hear the matter and urged that his client be granted bail.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye, had also told the court that the three defendants conspired together to sexually abuse the girl.

Arowosaye said that “Trinity Guy”, on Dec. 17, 2022, sexually abused and exploited the girl at Kuola area of Ibadan.

“Abdullahi was asking the victim the colour of his p3nis, recording the scene and posting it on social media,” she said.

According to her, the offences are contrary to Section 35 (1) and punishable under Section 35 (2) of Oyo State Child Right’s Law, 2006 and also contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

If found guilty, the skit maker is liable to 15 years imprisonment under the Child Right’s Law, 2006.

After hearing the arguments in court, the Magistrate denied the bail application for the skit maker and ordered that he be remanded along with the parents of the little girl in the video till next sitting.

The Magistrate thereafter adjourned till July 11.