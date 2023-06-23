Embattled Skit Maker, Trinity Guy To Be Charged To Court

Embattled skitmaker, Abdullahi Adisa popularly known as Trinity Guy will be charged to court on Monday following his offensive pranks.

This was confirmed by the Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday.

According to Olumuyiwa, several complaints have been received against the skit maker.

“He will surely be charged to court on Monday. We have received several complaints against him, and many groups, NGOs, and CLOs are interested in the case. There is no sentiment in law, like I always say. Other should be able to learn from his actions and inactions,” the PPRO confirmed.

The police invited him in connection with a prank video that involved a minor.

Giving update on Friday, the police said Trinity Guy revealed that he had an agreement with the minor’s parent before releasing the skit.

The statement from Police read, “Creative content creator and skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa ‘aka’ Trinity reported at the premises of the Oyo State Police Command today Friday 23/06/2023 at about 1000hrs in the company of his legal counsel to honour an invitation extended to him by the Command.

“Recall that a formal invitation was extended to Trinity age ’31yrs’ by the Oyo State Police Command yesterday, Thursday 22/06/2023 in connection with an obscene viral video where a female minor was sexualized in a reprehensible dialogue devoid of ethical and moral values.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the obscene video which was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023 depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a Male genital.

“In addition, the Skit Maker during the course of the interview provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor’s parents before, during, and after the production.

“He particularly emphasized that the consent of both parents was sought before uploading the skit on the internet

“Consequent on the above, Isiaka Ahmed ‘m’ 40yrs’ and his Wife Rofiat ’29yrs’, both biological parents of the minor are presently being quizzed by the Gender/Juvenile Related Offences Desk of the SCID alongside Trinity.”