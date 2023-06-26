Obaseki Offers Automatic Employment To LASU’s Best Graduate

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has offered automatic employment to the best-graduating student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Aminat Yusuf.

Yusuf, who is an indigene of Edo State and also a law graduate, is the first student to graduate with a CGPA of 5.0 in the institution’s 40-year history.

Speaking on Monday at the Government House in Benin, Obaseki said the law graduate has been “offered automatic employment” following the congratulatory message sent to her.

The governor said the state government has contacted her parents and spoken with them, adding that they have accepted the state government’s offer of employment.

The governor said the state government is committed to improving the quality of human resources in the public service.

Obaseki said in addition to the employment offer, Yusuf will receive other forms of support as a reward for her sterling feat, noting that she is a worthy ambassador of the state.

He said: “We have prioritised this and will get the best to work in the state. We have done everything within our power as a government to ensure that we create an enabling environment for work and as a result, we also want the best hands.

“We thank our dear young men and women who have excelled in their studies and we expect that more of them will achieve this feat.”

In his remarks, the State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, said the state is proposing to write to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) so that she will serve in the state after her law school programme to avoid losing her.

“She has not done her law school programme and her youth service. We are proposing to write to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) so that she will serve with us here in Edo state after her law school programme so that we don’t risk losing her,” he said.