Luka Modric Signs New Contract With Real Madrid

Croatian football icon, Luka Modric has extended his contract with Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid by one more season.

Luka Modric whose previous contract with Madrid ought to expire on June 30, 2023, will now stay at the Spanish La Liga giants until June 30, 2024.

Before he signed the contract extension deal with the Spanish giants, Luka Modric who has played for Real Madrid for 11 years was linked to a Saudi Pro League club. But the 37-year-old Croatia international reportedly turned down the lucrative offer and decided to remain at the Bernabeu for one more season.

Modric has made 488 appearances since switching to Real Madrid from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He has won three La Liga titles and five Champions League crowns with the Spanish giants.

In 2018, Luka Modric broke the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in world football as he won the prestigious Ballon d’Or. He achieved this height in his football career after leading his country to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia which they lost to France.

After extending his contract with Real Madrid, Modric took to his Instagram page to tweet “Home Sweet Home”, to announce the new deal.

The Croatia international who is still regarded as a crucial player for the 14-time European winners even though he has passed his prime, is the fourth player to renew his deal at Real Madrid this summer after Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, and Nacho Fernandez.