Jay Jay Okocha Dazzles In Ronaldinho’s Legends’ Game

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha had the opportunity to showcase his football skills in the Legends’ game organized by his former teammate, Ronaldinho.

On Friday, a host of former stars, active players, and a variety of other figures met at Exploria Stadium in Orlando City for the second edition of the exhibition game.

Jay Jay Okocha teamed up with Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho for the legends-studded game. Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho acted as captains of their respective teams during the exhibition game.

Okocha scored the game’s opening goal in a thrilling match that was interrupted by a tropical downpour and young spectators who wanted to take pictures with their football heroes.

Jay-Jay Okocha’s beautiful attempt went past Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita after stunning the defense with some of his signature movement to give Ronaldinho’s team the lead.

Rivaldo’s long-range strike past Team R10 goalkeeper Dida gave Team Roberto Carlos (Team RC3) an equalizer five minutes later.

Patrick Kluivert gave Ronaldinho’s team a new advantage in the 25th minute when he scored after receiving a beautiful pass from Real Madrid winger Vinicuis Jr.

Team R10 was unstoppable due to the outstanding midfield combination of Okocha and Ronaldinho who were teammates at Paris Saint Germain during their active days. Cafu’s chipped goal, which forced Higuita off his line, made it 3-1 in favour of R10.

Ronaldinho’s squad led 4-2 at the break thanks to a goal from Vinicuis Jr. The next four minutes saw Nani and Willian team up to assist RC3 in getting a goal back through Lucas Moura.

Before the game lost steam far past the hour mark due to Okocha and other key players being replaced in addition to the several interceptions by pitch invaders, Roberto Carlo’s team did manage to pull one back.

Afterward, the game was cut short before the 90-minute mark with a score of 4-3 and a victory for the Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho-inspired squad due to fans’ invasion and weather.