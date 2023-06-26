ISWAP Fighters Kill Scores Of Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno

Fighters of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) have killed scores of Boko Haram insurgents in a renewed clash that occurred last Friday.

Naija News gathered that the ISWAP members ambushed the Boko Haram terrorists along the road between Gajiganna and Gajiram in Borno State, which left many terrorists dead.

According to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, some Boko Haram fighters on motorcycles staged an ambush on two ISWAP vehicles, which led to heavy fighting.

A source told Makama that several Boko Haram terrorists were killed during the clash, while their motorcycles and rifles were seized by the ISWAP fighters.

According to the source, the terrorists were among those who attacked and killed eight farmers in Mafa communities in the state recently

The source said: “In the course of the encounter, several Boko Haram terrorists were killed while their motorcycles and rifles were seized by the ISWAP faction.

“The Boko Haram fighters were among those who attacked and killed eight farmers in Mafa communities recently.”

Three Farmers Killed, Several Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

Three people have been reportedly killed and several others kidnapped by bandits who attacked Sabon Layi community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television on Friday, a community leader, Anas Musa, said that the bandits stormed Sabon Layi village at about 12pm on Thursday and started shooting sporadically.

The community leader disclosed that the bandits killed three farmers in the process, namely Anas Sabonlayi, Abubakar Dankibiya, and Harisu Un-Guwar Lemu.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Usman Kasai, also confirmed the attack, saying they are trying to ascertain the exact number of those kidnapped and still with the bandits inside the forest.

However, the police and Birnin-Gwari Local Government Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.