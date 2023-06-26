Calabar Boat Cruise: 3 Missing Medical Students Confirmed Dead

Three medical students who were declared missing when their boat capsized on Saturday during a cruise trip in Calabar over the weekend have been confirmed dead.

The confirmation of their death was given on Monday by the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Augustine Grimah.

Naija News previously reported that medical students under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) came from universities across the country to attend the NiMSA annual Health Week in Calabar.

In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have headed to the Marina Resort for a boat cruise.

Sadly, the boat capsized during the cruise. Ten students were rescued, and three were declared missing.

However, it was gathered that locals saw the floating bodies on Monday morning and alerted Marine Police.

The Police Commissioner said they recovered the bodies of two males and one female, adding that the bodies will be kept under proper care and contact made with relevant families before handover.

Court Remands Trinity Guy

A popular skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi, popularly known as Trinity Guy has been remanded at the Agodi correctional centre by a family court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The order was given on Monday by the court magistrate, Mrs P.O Adetuyibi when the two-count charge of conspiracy and sexual abuse and exploitation brought against the skit maker by the Police came up before her.

Also remanded for the same offence were the parents of the girl involved in the skit, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat, 29.

Naija News understands the girl involved in the skit is ten years old.