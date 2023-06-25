Tragedy As Speedboat Carrying 14 Medical Student On Cruise Capsizes In Calabar

Three medical students have been confirmed dead after a speed boat capsized in the Calabar Channel on Saturday afternoon.

Naija News learnt that medical students under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) came from universities across the country to attend the NiMSA annual Health Week in Calabar.

In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have headed to the Marina Resort for a boat cruise.

Sadly, the boat capsized during the cruise, while eleven students have been rescued, three are currently missing.

An eyewitness who spoke to DAILY POST said the tragic incident occurred due to high waves on the Calabar Channel.

“The boat capsized due to high waves on the Calabar Channel and the 14 passengers, including the driver, drowned.

“But the fortunate thing is that the Nigerian Navy patrol teams were nearby. So their divers were able to save 11.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Bassey Otu, has ordered an investigation into the cruise boat mishap involving the 14 medical students.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the governor expressed sadness that three of the medical students, who were in Calabar for the Nigeria Medical Students Games, were yet to be found.

The governor charged security and rescue agencies as well as local villagers involved in the operations to find the missing students and reunite them with their families.