Photos Of Three Medical Students Who Lost Their Lives In Tragic Calabar Mishap

The photos of the three medical students who were declared missing when their boat capsized on Saturday during a cruise trip in Calabar over the weekend have surfaced on social media.

Naija News previously reported that medical students under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) came from universities across the country to attend the NiMSA annual Health Week in Calabar.

In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have headed to the Marina Resort for a boat cruise.

Sadly, the boat capsized during the cruise. Ten students were rescued, and three were declared missing.

However, it was gathered that locals saw the floating bodies on Monday morning and alerted Marine Police.

The Cross River Police Commissioner said they recovered the bodies of two males and one female, adding that the bodies will be kept under proper care and contact made with relevant families before handover.

