Multiple Crashes In Ogbomoso Leave Seven Dead, Several Injured

A series of road accidents in Oyo State have resulted in at least seven deaths, with 15 people suffering injuries.

The incidents, which took place on the Ogbomoso-Odo-Oba road and the Ogbomoso-Ilorin road, involved a commercial bus, a trailer, and a motorcycle.

The first crash occurred on Sunday evening on the Ogbomoso-Odo-Oba road and involved a commercial bus and a trailer, resulting in six deaths and multiple injuries.

The bus was carrying 21 passengers when the collision occurred.

An eyewitness, Seun Fakorede, reported, “The driver of the bus was trying to overtake the trailer at that sharp corner and suddenly he lost control and hit the trailer. All of a sudden, the bus veered off the road and somersaulted almost five times. Five people died immediately.”

The victims, all males, were taken to Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital and Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, for treatment.

On Monday morning, another fatal incident occurred on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin road. A motorcycle rider ran into a stationary vehicle and was killed.

The Ogbomoso Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Isaac Adebayo, confirmed both incidents in a chat with Punch.

He added that a sixth person from the bus accident had died in the hospital. He also mentioned the death of the motorcycle rider on Monday morning.

He said, “The incident happened Sunday evening around 17:00 hours.

“Five died immediately. My people have gone there this morning. I just confirmed from him that another person died at the hospital, making it six altogether.

“Also this morning, my people have to go to another rescue on the Ilorin road. An Okada rider ran into a trailer again at Gbede, very close to Ote. He also died. That’s the information I’ve gotten so far.”