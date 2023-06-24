U.S Based Lady Who Claims She Is Pregnant For Davido Makes U-turn

A US-based lady, identified as Ninatheeelite, has made a u-turn after alleging that she is pregnant for Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that Ninatheeelite had earlier messaged an Instagram blog saying she is pregnant and didn’t want to keep quiet about it.

However, the lady in another post on Instagram debunked the claims, stating that her social media account was hacked.

She wrote: “My page was hacked, anything posted, texted, messaged or typed was not me in the past 12-18 hours”

Dubai-Based Prophet Shares Prophecy About Davido

Meanwhile, Dubai-Based Prophet and Senior Pastor of House of Prayers for all Nations, Orock Henry Betang, has revealed impending dangers hovering around Davido.

Naija News reports that the pastor in a video making rounds online ordered Davido to sell his newly acquired 2023 Mercedes-Maybach worth N378 million.

Pastor Henry said the only way Davido can avert the evil plans of the devil against his life is to sell or give out the car.

According to the Dubai-based prophet, God has blessed the ‘Timeless’ crooner but the devil also has a plan aimed to be achieved through the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach.

He also warned Davido about two days of the week, Tuesday and Thursday while urging fans and supporters of the singer to intercede on his behalf.