‘You Can Escape If You Sell Your New Maybach’ – Dubai-Based Prophet Shares Prophecy About Davido

Dubai-Based Prophet and Senior Pastor of House of Prayers for all Nations, Orock Henry Betang, has revealed impending dangers hovering around Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the pastor in a video making rounds online ordered Davido to sell his newly acquired 2023 Mercedes-Maybach worth N378 million.

Pastor Henry said the only way Davido can avert the evil plans of the devil against his life is to sell or give out the car.

According to the Dubai-based prophet, God has blessed the ‘Timeless’ crooner but the devil also has a plan aimed to be achieved through the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach.

He also warned Davido about two days of the week, Tuesday and Thursday while urging fans and supporters of the singer to intercede on his behalf.

He said: “My name is Prophet Orock Henry Betang. The Lord gave me a prophetic word for the Nigerian popular music artiste, the person of Davido.

“Today is Thursday the 22nd day of June, 2023. The Lord told me to tell him not to use the car he recently bought. Let him sell it not use it. Sell it not use it! Because the Devil has planned to use the car to pull him down.

“God has blessed him but the devil has plans to pull him down. Let him take note of Tuesday or Thursday of the week. I don’t know which of the week but I saw something bad. It was a good thing but he can escape it if he sells the car. He can give it out or sell it. Let him sell it back, the car he recently bought. Let him not use it.

“You might be thinking does God show interest in people like that? I want to tell us God is love and cares about everybody including people you don’t like. God is not man.

“Our prayers are with Davido, his crew; but there’s sad news coming. Let him not use the car. The best way to avert this is for him not to use the car he recently bought.

“The devil has planned to pull him down everywhere and people will be talking. We are doing our best to stand with him this season.

“If you care about him, tell your friends and family members to pray with Davido and the message can get to those close to him, his family and friends. Let us come together, and pray that God will show him mercy this season. God bless you.”