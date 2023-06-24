Jose Peseiro: Fans Will Determine Exit Of Super Eagles Coach – Gusau

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, claimed that it is the supporters of the Super Eagles that will determine whether coach Jose Peseiro will remain in charge of the team.

Naija News reports that since last year, Peseiro has been heavily criticized by most football fans for his purported lack of technical skills.

The 63-year-old Portuguese tactician assumed control of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in May of last year after handling Porto and Sporting in his native country.

Peseiro guided Nigeria to the Ivory Coast finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in January while his current contract with the NFF is set to expire on June 30, 2023.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles have won four and lost five of their previous six games under the tutelage of Jose Peseiro.

Aside from his team’s performance on the pitch, Super Eagles supporters have always criticized Peseiro’s mode of inviting players to the national team.

Based on all these, most football stakeholders have urged the NFF to sack the Portuguese tactician as soon as possible.

But in an interview with LovingFootball, the NFF President insisted that it is the fans that would determine if the Portuguese tactician should be sacked.

He also argued that the football body has over the years appointed both local and foreign coaches who did not live up to expectations.

Gusau said, “We have the plan to push the votes to Nigerians to hear their views and thoughts.”

He added, “We’ve tried the foreign coaches and also the local coaches.

“Maybe we didn’t get it right in the area of getting the right person. We are going to push it to the public, whether we should continue with Peseiro or he should go”.