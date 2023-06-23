Veteran Nollywood Actress Down With Stroke, Foluke Daramola Calls For Help

Veteran Nollywood actress, Obiageli Molobe, is down with a stroke which has affected her right leg and left hand.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known when actress Foluke Daramola cum philanthropist, paid her a visit.

Foluke in a video shared on her Instagram page, revealed that Obiageli has been suffering from the ailment for a long time but couldn’t visit the actress due to her busy schedule during the campaign period.

According to Foluke Daramola, Obiageli is also a diabetic patient and has high blood pressure.

She stressed that the actress’s children have been solely responsible for the surgery and other medical expenses as they didn’t want to disturb the public.

Foluke called on the general public to assist Obiageli financially as she is one of those who paved the way for them in Nollywood.

She said, “It’s been a while since I heard that she has not been feeling fine, so I had to come and see her. Mama has been a bit strong even during the campaign and her children have taken it upon themselves to take care of her and didn’t want to disturb the public but I told them that it’s when you are alive that you can be celebrated.

“These people have given themselves to who we are now and the least we can do is to give back to them. She went through surgery and there is iron in her leg. She was a diabetic patient before with High Blood Pressure”

The veteran also recounted how she became diagnosed with a partial stroke last year October after an unfortunate incident at her home.