Presidential Tribunal: Drama As Witness Claims Tinubu Identified Himself As A Lady While Seeking Admission In US

In a surprising twist at the Presidential Election Petitions Court, a witness representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alleged that President Bola Tinubu identified himself as a woman when applying to Chicago State University in the United States.

The witness, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, who was called to the court by the PDP, claimed that Tinubu, in a 1977 transcript from South West College in the US, used the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’ and marked his gender as female.

The PDP also presented a US court judgement on the forfeiture of $460,000 and a Guinean passport allegedly linked to Tinubu.

A panel of five justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani considered the evidence, noting objections from INEC counsel Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), Tinubu’s counsel Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), and APC representative Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

When cross-examined by INEC’s counsel, Enahoro-Ebah denied spending a significant amount of money on the case against Tinubu, stating that their US legal partner obtained the documents for free.

The witness also confessed his disappointment over the defeat of his candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

Former Vice President, Atiku is challenging Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election held on the 25th of February, 2023.