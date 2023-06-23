It Is Foolish To Ask Peter Obi, Atiku To Withdraw Cases Against Tinubu – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has described as foolish the call by some Nigerians that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, should withdraw their cases in court against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Obi and Atiku are both in court challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the February 25th presidential election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recently, an APC group under the guise of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) for the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential election appealed to Obi and Atiku to withdraw their cases at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

According to them, since Tinubu was already fulfilling the desire of the other candidates, there was no need to continue the case in court.

However, in a Twitter post on Friday, Amadi said Tinubu should be kicked out if the court found out he did not win the election fairly.

Amadi stressed that it is foolish for anyone to have asked those aggrieved by the outcome of the February 25th poll to drop their cases for Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

He wrote “It’s foolish to argue that aggrieved persons should drop their case so that Tinubu presidency can succeed. Why are we always in search of plastic heroes?

“In the 1960s, African intellectuals preached the one-party state for national dev. We got neither democracy nor development.

“Tinubu is not the first person to be sworn in as President. There’s no “development” that should trump establishing the fairness and freeness of the 2023 polls. If Tinubu didn’t win fairly, he should be kicked out. That’s a national development.”