IGP Egbetokun Meets With DIGs, AIGs, Other Top Officers

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun on Friday met with members of the Police Management Team at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting which took place at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, had in attendance Force Headquarters, Abuja, had senior police officers from the ranks of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police, amongst others in attendance.

During his speech, Egbetokun called on the Police to be proactive rather than reactive in curbing criminal activities in the country.

The IG also promised improved welfare for police officers, while reiterating his commitment to improved interagency collaboration between the police and other security agencies.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.

Details later…