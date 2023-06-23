I Will Not Have Any Disagreement With Oba Of Benin – Ex-minister

The immediate padt Minister of State of Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba has said he will not have any disagreements with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, over any matter whatsoever.

Recall that the monarch recently queried Agba’s stewardship as a minister when he visited him at the palace to appreciate his support and the role he played in his nomination from Edo State.

However, some individuals supporting the minister took to different newspapers to respond to Oba of Benin’s inquiries about his stewardship while in office.

But in a statement on Friday, Agba distanced himself from some articles purportedly condemning the monarch, saying he did not know any of those behind the articles.

The former minister added that he did not sponsor any article or commissioned anyone to reply to the Oba whom he described as his father.

Agba said unknown to the public, after meeting with the monarch, he later met with the Oba in private wherein he clarified some of the issues raised by him.

He, therefore, advised those who insist on writing articles and commentaries, attempting to politicize the situation to discontinue the fruitless pursuit.

He said: “I do not, I repeat, I do not, and I will not have any disagreements with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin Kingdom, on any matter whatsoever.

“I would like to address some commentaries and articles that have come to my attention, purportedly in response to the questions I received from our esteemed Royal Father, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin Kingdom about my stewardship.

“Let me make it clear, without any doubt, that the commentaries and articles that have surfaced are neither sought nor sponsored by me. It is not my nature to join issues in public. He is not only my father but also the father of all of us in Edo State.

“However, unaware to most, later that evening, His Royal Majesty graciously granted me an opportunity to privately discuss and address those concerns, allowing me to provide clarifications and answers. Especially regarding how the provision for the storage of the artifacts was captured in the Budget, for which I apologized and clarified that was not my intention.”