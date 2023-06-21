We Didn’t Benefit Anything While You Were In Office, Oba Of Benin Fires Ex-minister

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo Ewuare II, has slammed the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, for not representing the state well while in office.

According to the prominent monarch, the former minister, who is an indigene of Edo State, failed to extend the benefits of his appointment to Edo people.

The eminent monarch said it was gratifying for Agba to acknowledge his intervention which made the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, appoint him as a minister.

He said: “I think, throughout your tenure, I can’t remember if we actually saw you more than two times. The first time, you came when you complained about the flood in Benin, and now your tenure is completed.

“I will keep certain things from the public domain. However, I am constrained to talk about them.

“We interacted once in a while; it is true that my intervention to former President Buhari, made you benefit from the office you held. We thank God for that.

“But I was also wondering about many things; as you were a beneficiary of that office, Budget and Planning, I was wondering if any of our people was also a beneficiary from your office.

“I am stating that they should thank you if anyone benefited from your being in the office.”

In his remarks, Agba was in the palace to thank the Benin monarch for his love for Edo State and Nigeria, stressing that his prayers for the country were appreciated.

He recalled the prayers of Oba Ewuare II against the disintegration of the nation and thanked the royal father for his assistance which gave him the privilege to be appointed by the former president.

He said, “I have come here with some of my friends and brothers to thank His Royal Majesty for his love for Edo State and your love for this country – Nigeria.

“You will recall that after the elections, a lot of people thought that the country would go on fire; but His Royal Majesty continued to organize prayers to ensure that there is peace in our country – Nigeria.

“So, people expected that the country will go into flames, but it did not happen; I thought it worthy of commendation that His Royal Majesty should be thanked for the prayers you offered to God and our ancestors.

“Your Majesty, you will recall that in 2016, Edo State had one minister in the cabinet of the immediate past President of Nigeria, but in 2019, His Majesty wrote to then Mr President (Muhmmadu Buhari) to consider and let Edo have two ministers.”