Godwin Obaseki Celebrates Yusuf Aminat On Breaking LASU Record With Perfect 5.0 CGPA

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has commended Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, for emerging as the best graduating and best-ever student at the Lagos State University (LASU), with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 obtained in the institution’s Law Degree program.

The governor praised Yusuf for her remarkable academic feat adding that she has displayed the indefatigable Edo spirit of excellence and hard work.

Obaseki noted that the LASU graduate can now serve as a role model to millions of Edo State children seeking someone to look up to.

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News, the governor said, “I congratulate Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh on her record-setting feat as the best graduating and best ever student at the Lagos State University. With a perfect 5.0 CGPA, she has indeed shattered the glass ceiling and cast her name in stone at the institution.

“We are proud of her and celebrate her outstanding academic feat, which serves as an example for millions of Edo children needing role models as they journey through life.

“Yusuf has proven, once again, that with dedication, hard work, and diligence no record is too difficult to break. She embodies the indefatigable Edo spirit and represents the best of us.

“I celebrate her genius and the hope she represents for our youths. I also commend her devotion to excellence which reflects in her determination to continue to strive for the best despite challenges faced in the course of her academic journey.”

He added, “I celebrate her remarkable feat and wish her even more resounding success in her future endeavors.”