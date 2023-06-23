Chelsea Owners Are Now Owners Of French Club Strasbourg

Chelsea owners, American businessman Todd Boehly and US-based Clearlake Capital, are now the controlling owners of a French Ligue 1 club Strasbourg via their BlueCo consortium.

Just like Chelsea that struggled to finish in the 12th spot at the end of the 2022-2023 Premier League season, Strasbourg struggled to finish just two places and five points above the relegation zone in the French Ligue 1.

Even though Strasbourg struggled to survive in the French Ligue 1, the Todd Boehly-led consortium that pumped over £500 million to sign new players at Chelsea with no meaningful result, are set for another adventure in France.

The consortium bought close to 100 percent of the club’s shares to become the club’s controlling owner. Based on this development, Strasbourg are the fifth Ligue 1 club to be owned by American entities after Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, and Le Havre.

“This agreement marks a new chapter in the history of Strasbourg as the consortium is committed to accelerating sustainable investments in the growth of the club,” the BlueCo consortium said in a statement.

“(This includes) the first team and in the academy, in the continuity of the project implemented by Marc Keller, who will remain chairman of the club, supported by his current management team.”

Though the BlueCo consortium now owns Chelsea and Strasbourg, the two clubs are expected to operate independently which means that the French club might not be a “farmland” for the Premier League club as it was insinuated by fans of the French club.

With the addition of the French club, Todd Boehly is now the controlling owner of three sports outfits – Chelsea and the baseball team, Los Angeles Dodgers. He and his consortium also have shares in the NBA club, the LA Lakers.