Tinubu Reveals Fresh Details On Why He Suspended Emefiele As CBN Governor

President Bola Tinubu on Friday revealed more details on why he suspended Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu who opened up during an interactive session with Nigerians resident in France and neighbouring European countries said the country’s financial system under Emefiele was rotten.

He said the system allowed few people to make money illegally while Nigerians in the diaspora were unable to send money home because of multiple exchange rates.

President Tinubu however said such happenings have now become things of the past as the person responsible for such is in the hands of the law enforcement agents.

He said: “Then the financial system was rotten. Few people making bags of our money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows… but that is gone now, is gone.

“The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sort themselves out.”

Naija News reports Tinubu held the meeting on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in the French capital, Paris.