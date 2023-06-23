33 NYSC Members To Repeat Service In Osun

No fewer than thirty-three National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members would repeat their service in Osun State, the state coordinator of the federal government scheme, Agbor Ndoma Obim, has revealed.

Obim revealed this on Thursday during the passing out ceremony for NYSC 2022 Batch B Stream II members deployed to the state for their mandatory one-year national service after graduation from various higher institutions.

The Osun NYSC boss also disclosed that 2184 corps members were successfully disengaged from the scheme.

Giving details of those who will repeat their service by a year, Obim noted that 14 members of the scheme who had absconded will repeat the service as prescribed in the Act and Bye-laws of the NYSC.

He added that 19 corps members also had their service year extended by the NYSC Board due to the lackadaisical attitude they portrayed during their service year.

Obim said: “A total of 2184 were successfully disengaged and 19 Corps Members were sanctioned by the Board due to the lackadaisical attitude portrayed during their service year which attracted an extension of service.

“14 members who absconded were billed to repeat the service as prescribed in the Act and Bye-laws of the Scheme.”

He appreciated the corps members for being undaunted, humble and unwavering from the beginning of the service year till the joyful moment.

Obim enjoins the corps members to put to good use the training they received while navigating through the four phases of the service year.

“I charge you to embrace hard work and industry leveraging on the various skills acquired during in-camp and post-camp skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development classes,” he said.

The State Coordinator implored the members to cherish the friendships and relationship bonds formed during the service year and continue to be their brothers’ keepers as they step into the larger society.

He charged them to shun all forms of corruption and social vices, which only resulted in a setback for the nation and the perpetrator as well.

He encouraged the Corps Members to continue to be good ambassadors of the nation, their families and the Scheme.