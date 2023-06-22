What Being A Father Did To Me – Wizkid Spills

Afrobeat star, Ayo Balogun, who is popularly known as Wizkid, has talked about fatherhood and how it changed him as a person and a musician.

The singer during a recent interview with popular UK-based afrobeats podcaster, Shopsydoo said being a father has put a lot of love in his heart and it is the drive that keeps him going.

He also identified music as his lifestyle, revealing that is what he ‘sleeps’, ‘eats’ and ‘breathes’.

‘’I sleep, breathe, eat, sh*t music. I’m always trying to elevate my craft from my sound, my videos, my productions, everything to a whole new level,’’ he said.

‘’It [being a father] has changed me a lot. I am grown; lots of love in my heart, fuels me to keep going, that is the drive, the only drive to keep me going.

“My family, my kids, I just feel blessed to be their father, take care of them, God put me in that position, it is the biggest blessing in the world, being able to recreate.’’

The Ojuelegba crooner added that he has some surprises for his fans, including a new song and video set to be released next week.