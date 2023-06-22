Super Eagles Defender Kevin Akpoguma Signs New Contract

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma has extended his contract with German Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim by two more years.

On their official website, Hoffenheim announced that the Nigerian defender had extended his contract until June 30, 2026.

Kevin Akpoguma’s previous contract with Hoffenheim was supposed to expire at the end of the 2023–24 season.

Akpoguma, who moved from Karlsruhe to Hoffenheim in 2013, spent time on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf and Hannover before making his Bundesliga debut for The Blues in 2017-2018 season.

So far at the German Bundesliga club, the Nigeria international has played in 118 games and contributed three goals to the team.

The 28-year-old Nigerian defender made a career record 28 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim in the just concluded 2022-2023 season.

After renewing his stay at the German Bundesliga club, Kevin Akpoguma told the club’s official website that he would always give his all to the club.

“I love this club and there was no question for me that I would like to play football here in the future,” Akpoguma said.

“This is my club, TSG is extremely close to my heart. Even in times that were difficult for me personally, those responsible always believed in me.

“I’ve developed a close bond with TSG and the entire region and I want to give something back by extending my contract.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I will always give my all for this club.”