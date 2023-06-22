Police Summon Skit Maker, Trinity Guy Over Prank Video Involving Female Minor

Popular skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, better known as Trinity Guy has been summoned by the Nigeria Police authorities over his skit involving a female minor in a sexualized prank.

The skit maker was summoned to appear before the Oyo State Police Command.

The Command in a tweet on Thursday confirmed that the entertainer has been invited over his disturbing viral skit.

“Popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, AKA Trinity, has been contacted and invited to the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the Social Media space concerning a female minor. Updates would be provided soon,” the Oyo Police Command tweeted.

Child Abuse Allegation

Earlier, Naija News had reported that the Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has expressed displeasure over a viral skit where a little girl is being sexualized.

In the viral video, Trinity Guy was captured asking a young girl if he saw his pen!s.

The little girl who spoke in fear admitted to seeing it and responded to the colour she saw before running away from the prankster.

Reacting to the video, Adejobi described the video as criminal adding that the skit maker should be arrested and charged to court.

He wrote: “This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged to court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!”