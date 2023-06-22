Obaseki Congratulates Bendel Insurance For Winning Federation Cup

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated Bendel Insurance Football Club for winning the 2023 Federation Cup.

Naija News reports that after an 18 matches unbeaten run, Bendel Insurance stunned Rangers International Football Club with a victory at the final match of the 2023 edition of the NFF Tingo Federation Cup.

The match had ended 1-0 via a penalty kick converted by Imade Osarenkhoe.

Commenting on the finals of the Federation Cup played in Asaba, Delta State, Governor Obaseki, in a statement issued on Thursday morning, said: “I heartily congratulate Bendel Insurance Football Club for an impressive season run which culminated in the lifting of the Federation Cup trophy after defeating Rangers International Football Club in Asaba, Delta.

“The team, also known as the Benin Arsenal, have given an excellent account of themselves and made us all proud with their outstanding performance, which have continued to befuddle bookmakers.

“After having an unbeaten run in Group A of the abridged version of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), emerging with 18 matches unbeaten, they have proven their mettle by winning the Federation Cup.

“As the team embarks on continental action with their qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup, I charge them to continue on their impressive run so as to place Edo on the continental map.”

Naija News understands that the team last won the FA Cup trophy 43 years ago.

Governor Obaseki noted, however, that the return to national prominence is symptomatic of the state’s systematic transformation of the sports sector, with Bendel Insurance being the poster child of efforts to return the state to prominence in sports.

“I extend congratulations to the Edo State Sports Commission, the management, players, supporters and fans of Bendel Insurance Football Club, in Edo State and in the Diaspora on the new trophy haul.

“As a government, we will continue to prioritise sports development and sustain investment in youth development so as to surpass the current tempo,” the governor added.