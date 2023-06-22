Obaseki Assigns Portfolios To New Commissioners In Edo State (Full List)

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the assignment of portfolios to the new Commissioners who were recently inaugurated as members of the Edo State Executive Council (EXCO).

The governor had on Tuesday, June 13, inaugurated 15 new commissioners with a charge to sustain efforts by the government to improve the livelihood of the people and ensure economic prosperity for the State.

In a statement on Thursday, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, Isoken Omo and Stephen Ehikioya Idehenre retained their portfolios as Commissioners for the Ministries of Communication and Orientation; Education; Housing, Urban and Regional Planning & Development, and Agriculture and Food Security respectively.

According to Ogie, “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved the assignment of portfolios to the new Commissioners who were recently inaugurated as members of the Edo State Executive Council (EXCO).

“The Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Ministry of Communication and Orientation-Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare; Ministry of Education- Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe; Ministry of Housing, Urban and Regional Planning & Development- Isoken Omo, and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security- Stephen Ehikioya Idehenre.”

“Others are Ministry of Justice/Attorney General- Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi; Ministry of Health- Samuel Alli (Dr.); Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs – Monday Osaigbovo; Ministry of Mining and Energy- Enaholo Ojiefo; Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism- Uyi Oduwa-Malaka; Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning- Adaze Aguele-Kalu, and Ministry of Social Development & Gender Issues- Christabel Omoh Ekwu.”

Also on the list are “Ministry of Business, Trade & Cooperatives- Patrick Uanseru; Ministry of Roads & Bridges- Ethan Osaze Uzamere; Ministry of Public Security and Safety- Kingsley Uwagbale, and Ministry of Environment and Sustainability- Joshua Omokhodion.”

Ogie added that the notice takes immediate effect as all the commissioners are expected to resume at their various Ministries and begin to function in their various capacities.

See the breakdown of the Commissioners and their portfolios.

1. Ministry of Communication and Orientation – Christopher Osaretin Nehikhare

2. Ministry of Education – Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe

3. Ministry of Housing, Urban and Regional Planning & Development – Isoken Omo

4. Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security – Stephen Ehikioya Idehenre

5. Ministry of Justice/Attorney General – Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi

6. Ministry of Health- Samuel Alli (Dr.)

7. Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs – Monday Osaigbovo

8. Ministry of Mining and Energy – Enaholo Ojiefo

9. Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism – Uyi Oduwa-Malaka

10. Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning – Adaze Aguele-Kalu

11. Ministry of Social Development & Gender Issues – Christabel Omoh Ekwu

12. Ministry of Business, Trade & Cooperatives – Patrick Uanseru

13. Ministry of Roads & Bridges – Ethan Osaze Uzamere

14. Ministry of Public Security and Safety – Kingsley Uwagbale

15. Ministry of Environment and Sustainability – Joshua Omokhodion