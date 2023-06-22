Elumelu, Okowa, Nuhu Ribadu, Adeleke, Oshiomhole, Others Honour Dokpesi At Burial In Edo

Several dignitaries from different locations were at Agenebode, the local government headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday, to pay their last respect to the late Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi.

Naija News earlier reported that Dokpesi was buried amidst tears in his home town, Agenebode, Edo State, in the presence of his family, friends, political associates and well-wishers.

Recall, a service of songs was held at the deceased’s residence in Edo State on Wednesday.

The funeral commenced with a “day of tributes” on Monday at The Ballroom International Conference Centre in Abuja.

A requiem mass was held before the interment at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Agenebode.

Prominent among the dignitaries that paid their last respect to Dokpesi include Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, the deputy governor of Edo, Comrade Philip Shaibu; the immediate past governor of Delta state and presidential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023, general election, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and the newly appointed National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Others were the former governor of the state senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, Senator Francis Alimikhena, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; Senator Ben Obi; Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN); the Vice Chairman South-South of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih; representatives of the traditional institution and religious leaders.

In his homily, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev Gabriel Dunia, described the Dokpesi as humility personified as displayed by one of the thieves that were crucified with Jesus Christ, who pleaded that Jesus should remember him in paradise while the other was castigating Jesus.

Bishop Dunia said “As the saying goes, charity covers a multitude of sins. He represented charity, he repented and came back to represent with his creator. We must return to God; we must use this occasion whoever we are to return to God. We must continue his charity work because the dead can no longer do charity because he said that even in his death, he will continue to do charity through his media.”