Dani Alves Insists He Didn’t Rape His Accuser

The embattled Brazilian football legend, Dani Alves, has insisted that he is not guilty of the rape allegations slammed on him.

Dani Alves who has enjoyed a very successful football career at FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint Germain, has been detained in Barcelona since January for allegedly raping a young lady in December.

Despite a series of attempts to be released on bail, the court in the city of Barcelona where he had the best of his football career, refused to grant him bail for the fear that he might run to his country, where Brazilians are not allowed by law to face extradition.

Hence, he is expected to spend the best of this year in detention as he awaits the commencement of his rape trial in October or November 2023.

In his first interview, since he was detained in Barcelona, Dani Alves told La Vanguardia that he has a “clear conscience” and insisted that he didn’t rape the alleged victim.

Speaking on his continuous detention, Dani Alves said: “I have a really clear conscience regarding what happened that night in the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub,” he told La Vanguardia in his first interview since his arrest.

“What happened and what didn’t happen? And what didn’t happen is that I forced this woman to do anything that we did.”

Initially, Dani Alves denied knowing the rape victim in an interview he granted when the news of the rape saga first broke.

Afterward, he admitted that he had sex with the said victim but insisted that it was voluntary. The Brazil international stressed that he had to lie that he didn’t know the lady to protect his marriage which has now crashed due to the scandal.

He said: “I fought desperately to save my marriage from my infidelity, without worrying about the consequences that I am paying today.”