Dani Alves Pays His €1 Million Bail, Set To Regain Freedom

Former FC Barcelona defender, Dani Alves, has paid his one million euros bail and is set to be freed today, March 25, pending an appeal.

Recall that a Barcelona court sentenced Dani Alves to court in February for sexually assaulting a lady at a nightclub in the city.

The former Brazil international has been in custody since December 2022 and spent the entire period of the legal battle in prison due to fear that he might escape to Brazil, a country that doesn’t permit the extradition of its citizens.

During the court procedure, Dani Alves told the court that he didn’t know the victim. He afterwards changed his testimony to having no sex with the victim.

Following the compelling evidence found against him, he confessed that he had sex with the victim, but it was consensual.

Due to the legal battle, Dani Alves lost his marriage and contract with his Mexican club, UNAM.

He was later found guilty of sexually assaulting the victim and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison last month.

Dani Alves was later given the right to be released on €1 million bail since he had already spent almost half of his jail term in custody before he was finally sentenced.

The 40-year-old former Juventus defender has now met the bail condition and is set to be released this evening. He must leave his passports with the Spanish authorities until his jail term expires.

“We hereby inform you that the deposit of Daniel Alves’ bail has been registered in the accounts of the 21st section of the Barcelona Court,” a court statement reads on Monday.

However, the prosecuting counsel is appealing this development. If the prosecution wins the appeal, Dani Alves will have to return to prison to complete his jail term.