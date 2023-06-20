Dani Alves Could Face 12 Years In Prison For Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Lady

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is accused of assaulting a woman in a Spanish nightclub, could be jailed for 6 to 12 years at the end of the pending trial.

Dani Alves who is the joint most decorated footballer in the world alongside Lionel Messi with 43 trophies is expected to commence his trial in Barcelona between October and November this year.

Alves has been detained since January 20 as a result of a 23-year-old woman’s allegations of sexual assault at Sutton nightclub in the city of Barcelona.

He was arrested and detained after flying back to Spain from Mexico, where he was playing for UNAM Pumas. It was reported that the demise of his wife Joana Sanz’s mother brought him back to Spain.

It was first reported that Alves had been accused of putting his hands down the woman’s underwear inside the club before the woman asserted that she had been smacked across the face and raped in the club’s toilet.

Alves has denied the charges, but his bail applications have been denied, therefore he is still being held at Brians 2 prison.

The highest court in Barcelona rejected the most recent request for Alves’ release from detention on bail.

There are concerns that if Alves is released, he might flee the country and return to Brazil, which does not extradite its citizens.

Alves has acknowledged cheating on his wife, but he has insisted that he has never sexually assaulted a woman.

Following the scandal, his wife appeared to admit that she had broken up with the footballer in a social media post.

She wrote, ‘It will take years to erase from my memory his way of looking at me’ and ‘Here is a strong woman moving on to the next stage of her life.’