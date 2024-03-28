Brazilian Star Says Dani Alves, Robinho Should Pay For Their Sins

Advertisement

Former Brazil international, Felipe Melo has refused to back his countrymen, Dani Alves and Robinho who have been found guilty of sexual assault.

Robinho was involved in a gang rape in Milan, Italy, in 2013, while Dani Alves rapped a lady at a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022.

Robinho is currently expected to serve 9 years in prison over the crime but he is still making efforts to avoid serving the jail term in Brazil since he didn’t travel back to Italy when he was initially sentenced.

As for Dani Alves, he was sentenced to four years and 6 months in prison for raping a Spanish lady. He has however been released on bail after paying €1 million.

Advertisement

Contrary to some Brazilian footballers backing Robinho and Dani Alves, Melo who is currently playing for the Brazilian club, Fluminense has stressed that the former players should be allowed to pay for the crime they committed.

The former Juventus, Galatasaray, and Inter Milan player, also stressed that he has a “15-year-old daughter”, and wouldn’t want anyone to sexually abuse her.

“If they [Alves and Robinho] had done that with my daughter, I don’t think I would be here to give this interview”, Melo told Globo Sports.

Advertisement

“I believe we must respect other human beings, we must respect women, we must respect men. They have to pay for what they did. And let it serve as a lesson so that others do not do it. This is very serious.”