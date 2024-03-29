Court Remands Bayelsa Senator, Benson Konbowei In Prison

Advertisement

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, has remanded Senator Benson Konbowei, at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The order was given by Justice Christopher Oba in a case bordering on alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate by the lawmaker who represents Bayelsa Central in the National Assembly.

Naija News gathered that Senator Konbowei was arraigned before the court on March 26, and he pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

The court, however, granted the Senator N50m bail but ruled that he should be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

Advertisement

In the charge marked: CR/028/2023, the Inspector General of Police accused Konbowei of fraudulently forging a document titled ‘Certificate of Exemption’ with number 000256454 and dated July 4, 2008.

The police said the Senator acted contrary to the provisions of Sections 366,156, and 158 of the Penal Code Act CAP 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and was liable to punishment under Section 364 of the same Act.

Upon his arraignment earlier on Tuesday, the Senator pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Advertisement

The Senator was allowed him to go home and the hearing of his bail application was fixed for Thursday, March 28, 2024.

After listening to counsels in the matter, the Senator was granted bail by the court with two sureties in like sum.

The Judge in his ruling, said, “The law is settled that bail is the discretion of the court. Taking a look at the matter, it is not a capital offence.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge said the sureties must own landed properties with Certificates of Occupancy in the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Oba, however, ordered that the Senator be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

The matter has been adjourned till June 24, 25 and 27 for hearing.