Board Appointments: ‘Tinubu Won’t Bow To Pressure Of Hustlers’

The Director of Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim has submitted that President Bola Tinubu can’t be pressurized on those to appoint to fill vacant positions following the recent dissolution of boards of government parastatals and agencies.

According to Ibrahim, board appointments should not be seen as a reward system and the President reserves the final right on those he wants to appoint.

The APC chieftain said this amidst reports that many party faithful have started intense lobbying with Tinubu set to fill no fewer than 2,000 vacant positions following Monday’s dissolution of governing boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions, and government-owned companies.

Some party supporters are of the opinion that APC members will get most of the juicy appointments, however, the APC Director of Publicity told Punch that it is up to the President to decide whether he wanted party members or technocrats as members of his administration.

He added that one thing that is sure is that Tinubu would not be intimidated by hustlers and the President would prioritize competence and capacity.

“Even if people are jostling for appointments, I don’t think that will be considered something that is paramount or fundamental. The president is not going to be stampeded, I suppose, into submitting to pressure.

“I think he is going to look out for competence and capacity in the delivery of his agenda. He and the party had made promises to the people. I don’t think it is the pressure of the hustlers that will determine who gets what positions. This is my thinking,” Ibrahim said.