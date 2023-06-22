APC Members Battle For Juicy Board Appointments

It is currently uncertain when President Bola Tinubu intends to establish the new governing boards, but it is widely believed that many high-profile positions will go to members of his All Progressives Congress party.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu on Monday announced the dissolution of all governing boards of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

A statement from Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, clarified that only boards of commissions and councils listed in the third schedule, part one section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, were exempt from the President’s directive.

A party source that spoke with Punch on Wednesday said that these board appointments typically act as an opportunity to honour and empower party loyalists and supporters.

The Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, however, stressed that board appointments should not be viewed solely as a reward system.

He maintained that the President holds the right to choose between party members and technocrats for his administration.

He was quoted as saying, “Even if people are jostling for appointments, I don’t think that will be considered something that is paramount or fundamental. The president is not going to be stampeded, I suppose, into submitting to pressure.”

He added, “I think he is going to look out for competence and capacity in the delivery of his agenda. He and the party had made promises to the people. I don’t think it is the pressure of the hustlers that will determine who gets what positions. This is my thinking.”

During a meeting with Senators on June 7, Tinubu indicated that those who lost in the elections and other party members would not be excluded from appointments.

He stated, “The elephant is big enough for all members, and indeed Nigerians, to have a share of the renewed hope in due course.”