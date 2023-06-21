Yoruba Activist, Sunday Igboho, Promises Return To Nigeria, Makes Demand From Government

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has declared his intentions to return to Nigeria.

He reassured his followers of his imminent return to Ibadan, in Oyo State, signalling that his activism is far from over.

In a widely circulated video, Igboho claimed the Nigerian Government owes him N20 billion in compensation as the courts have acquitted him of all charges.

Igboho said: “I’m coming back to Ibadan; I’m originally from Oyo State. I’m coming back home. So, Yorubas should not be afraid, and nothing will happen; nobody can make the other person afraid.

“The question I asked the Nigerian Government was in place, and the court has justified my demands.

“Also, the N20 billion Nigerian Government owes me will be paid.”

Igboho fled Nigeria in 2021 for Cotonou, Benin Republic, following a manhunt launched by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This occurred after a raid on his Ibadan residence, where DSS operatives discovered weapons.

He was arrested and detained in the Benin Republic but eventually released by the court after numerous proceedings.

Igboho ever since his release from detention has been silent about the move for the Yoruba Nation and had failed to return to Nigeria.