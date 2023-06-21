UEFA Slams Mourinho Four-Match Ban For Abusing Referee

A.S Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has been handed a four-match ban by UEFA for insulting referee, Anthony Taylor during the Europa League final.

Naija News recalls that Roma played against Sevilla in the Europa League final on May 31, 2023.

An enraged Mourinho, however, after the match was seen in viral footage shared on social media accosting Taylor and his team in the car park and labelling their performance a “disgrace.”

Again the Portuguese professional football manager, former Manchester United and Chelsea boss extended his criticism to the post-match conference, calling the officials unprintable names.

Naija News understands that Roma supporters also harassed Taylor and his family as they made their way home from the final.

Meanwhile, Sevilla defeated Roma on penalties in the final of the Europa League, ending Mourinho’s 100 per cent record in European finals.

During the match, British referee Taylor dished out 14 yellow cards, the most ever in a Europa League game, and played almost 30 minutes of stoppage time in total.

While Mourinho was individually charged, both clubs have also been charged with a number of offences by UEFA.