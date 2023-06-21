Tinubu’s Aide Blasts Ethnic Bigots Politicizing Alaba Market Demolition

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed those faulting the demolition of some parts of the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News recalls that last Friday, the Lagos State Government began the demolition of distressed buildings in the popular market dominated by the Igbos.

The enforcement team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, and the Lagos State Task Force embarked on the joint exercise.

The team, which went around to re-seal several buildings marked with previous multiple quit seal notices by LASBCA, said the measure was to prevent disaster.

However, the demolition had drawn several condemnations from the affected traders and some Igbo groups.

In a post via Twitter, former media aide to President Bola Tinubu said some ethnic bigots are already politicizing and reading ethnic dimensions to the market demolition.

He also frowned at how some people are suggesting ways that the Lagos State government can handle its business and exercise authority.

Onanuga tweeted: “Some closet ethnic bigots are already politicising and reading ethnic dimension to the plan by Lagos Government to demolish distressed buildings in Alaba Market in Lagos.

“Some are even teaching LASG how to conduct its business or exercise its authority. What a country.”